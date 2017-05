NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was seriously injured when he was stabbed during a fight in North Nashville early Wednesday morning.

It happened on Buchanan Street just after midnight.

Metro police told News 2 there was an on-going dispute between the suspect and the victim.

The suspect walked up to the victim and stabbed him in the neck, according to police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is expected to recover.

No additional information was released.