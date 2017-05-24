Man arrested in April murder of 19-year-old in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a man was arrested Wednesday in the murder of a 19-year-old in late April.

Rondarius Miller, 20, was reportedly found hiding underneath clothes in his mother’s bedroom when he was taken into custody.

He’s accused of shooting and killing Joseph Hull on 16th Avenue North on April 29. Police previously said Hull was sitting outside of a car around 9:30 p.m. when someone pulled up and shot him.

Miller was booked into the Metro jail on one count of homicide. The motive remains under investigation.