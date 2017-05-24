Kentucky deputies searching for 2 missing sisters

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – Investigators in Allen County, Kentucky are asking for the public’s help to find two sisters missing for nearly one week.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Social Services attempted to take “emergency custody” of 13-year-old Jezzie Whitney and 11-year-old Cassie Whitney on May 18, but the children could not be located.

Cassie is 4 feet 9 inches tall, 112 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Jezzie is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 197 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

A news release states the children are believed to be with their mother Melissa Scott who has an active warrant for her arrest in reference to the case.

Their location is still not known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 270-237-3210.