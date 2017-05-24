At least 1 injured in Madison shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was shot in the stomach in Madison.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Berkley Drive near the intersection of Due West and Gallatin Pike.

Police on the scene told News 2 the victim was shot outside of his car, which was towed away by authorities.

The victim was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Further details weren’t immediately released.

This was the third shooting in Madison on Wednesday. There were two other shootings earlier in the day that left at least two people injured.