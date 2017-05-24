Ariana Grande cancels world tour stops through June 5

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015 file photo, Ariana Grande performs during the honeymoon tour concert in Jakarta, Indonesia. Grande’s management team says the singer’s concerts will be canceled through June 5, 2017, after a bombing following her concert in Manchester, England left 22 people dead. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ariana Grande’s management team says she has suspended her world tour through June 5 in the wake of a suicide bombing at her concert in Manchester.

The pop star, who was on a European leg of her “Dangerous Woman Tour,” canceled stops scheduled for Thursday and Friday at the 02 Arena in London. She also canceled a May 28 stop in Antwerp, Belgium, concerts in Lodz, Poland on May 31 and June 1 as well as shows in Frankfurt, Germany on June 3, and Zurich on June 5.

Grande, who reportedly is in Boca Raton, Florida, with her family, has kept a low profile since Monday’s blast, which killed 22, including an 8-year-old girl. She took to Twitter afterward to say she was “broken” and “I don’t have words.”