4 wanted after couple robbed inside Nashville mobile home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are working to identity a woman and three men who are accused of robbing a couple inside their mobile home last Tuesday.

According to a release, an unidentified woman knocked on a door at the Shady Hills Mobile Home Park on Dickerson Pike around 9:15 p.m.

Police said while one of the residents was talking to the woman, three gunmen got out of a maroon four-door sedan and forced entry into the home.

One of the suspects reportedly stuck a man inside the home in the head with a handgun while they ordered a woman to lie on the bed and held a gun to her head.

The suspects fled the mobile home with jewelry, a purse, a wallet and other items.

The female suspect is believed to be in her 20s and has blonde hair. She is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

All three gunmen are black men and appear to be in their mid-20s.

The suspect who struck the victim in the head has short twists in his hair and is around 5 feet 7 inches tall.

The gunman who held a gun to the woman’s head has a fade hair style and is around 5 feet 8 inches tall.

The third gunman is around 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.