2 women injured in shooting at South Nashville apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two women were injured in a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex Tuesday night.

The victims were located at the 300 block of Plus Park Boulevard at the Rex Court Apartments around 10:30 p.m.

They were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where one woman is in critical condition and the other has non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

