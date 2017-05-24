1 pleads not guilty, other asks for defender in Krispy Kreme driver’s murder case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two suspects in the December murder of a Krispy Kreme delivery driver appeared in court for a hearing Wednesday morning.

Savion Wilson and Daquan Fields were charged this week with the murder of Al Baker, 61, who had worked for the company for more than 30 years.

Fields entered a plea of not guilty while Wilson asked for a public defender since the lawyer who represents him on a separate charge is out of town.

Baker was shot shot and killed on Dec. 4 outside of a Mapco station on Donelson Pike.

Police say Wilson allegedly drove Fields to the gas station with the intent to rob the business. Fields, according to police, is believed to be the gunman who entered the Mapco just before 2 a.m. and demanded money from the clerk.

As the gunman fled out of the front door, Baker, who had just arrived, was sitting inside his delivery truck when for, no apparent reason, shots were fired at him.

Wilson allegedly drove off in his silver Maxima, and Fields fled on foot to Allen Road where he got inside the Nissan.

Wilson, 22, has been jailed since a Dec. 30 crime spree. Fields, 20, was arrested in La Vergne Monday afternoon.

Baker’s family members, who have waited patiently nearly six months for a break in the case, are happy about the arrests.

Baker would have celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary on May 10 and his 62nd birthday on May 13.

His widow recently held a memorial service at her home. Krispy Kreme co-workers, the detective working the case, family, and friends all attended.

