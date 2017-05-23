Woman missing in Columbia after leaving daughter’s house

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 37-year-old woman is still missing two weeks after she left her daughter’s house in Columbia.

Police say Sabrena Ann Harrington was last seen on May 8 as she left her daughter’s house on foot.

It’s not known which direction she walked in or what she was wearing at the time.

Harrington is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 220 pounds.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670, Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.