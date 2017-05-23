Victim thrown from car after deadly shooting in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are investigating after someone was shot, killed, and thrown from a car about a mile and half south of Middle Tennessee State University’s campus.

Officers responded to the University Ridge apartments just before 7:30 p.m. and found the victim deceased in the parking lot.

Witnesses said the victim had been thrown out of a car, which was quickly found by Murfreesboro police at Rogers Park, about half a mile away.

According to police, witnesses at the park said three people got out of that car and entered another, possibly a gold Toyota Camry.

It is unknown at this time where the victim was killed. The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.

Last week, Chief Karl Durr gave News 2 a list of the apartment complexes with the most calls for service in Murfreesboro. University Ridge was among them with 140 calls to police between January 1 and April 30 of this year. Six of those calls were regarding shots being fired.

One of those calls was in January when two students at Middle Tennessee State University were hit by stray bullets when gunfire erupted after a large party.

The police department recently announced plans to focus on the apartments with the most calls for service, saying they’re a drain of resources and the privately-owned complex owners need to have more accountability.