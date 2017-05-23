Thousands without power near downtown after man found standing on substation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several thousand people south of downtown Nashville are without power because of one man near a substation.

A witness said he called 911 when he heard a loud boom. That witness said he then saw a man standing on the substation at Dunn Avenue.

The witness said the man was hanging on to part of the equipment and his pants were on fire.

The fire department and emergency medical services yelled to see if anyone would respond before eventually finding a man inside the fence surrounding the substation.

The man was moaning and screaming before he was strapped to a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

The witness said the man was screaming, “Where am I? Where am I? How did I get here?”

Officials have not released any information about the man or how he got inside the fence to the substation.