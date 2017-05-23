The Brick Wall: Pekka Rinne getting lots of credit for Preds going so far

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – The city is still celebrating and the Predators are heading to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time.

Goalie Pekka Rinne, the most tenured player on the roster, is getting a lot of credit for the team making it this far.

Every night, they say he is the best player on the team, so when the Preds won the Western Conference Final, all eyes were Rinne.

Before the win, he had the most post-season wins of any goalie without making it to the Stanley Cup Final. Monday night was win No. 34 for the 34-year-old, and now he’s just four wins away from the ultimate prize.

“Amazing feeling. It’s a dream come true, but it’s a funny, funny thing, though, when everything that is happening around us, you still feel hungry and, you know, now we have a chance to play for the cup,” Rinne said.

“It’s a pretty amazing feeling and you’ve been working for that for a long, long time,” he added.

Teammate James Neal said the goalie deserves everything he gets.

“He’s an unbelievable person, and he made save after save after save [Monday night], and he was lights out,” Neal told media.

There were 27 goalies taken in front of Rinne in the 2004 NHL Draft, but this post-season, he’s made 446 saves on 474 shots, so when they say he is the best player every night, kind of have to agree.