Roger Moore, former James Bond star, dies

Sir Roger Moore, the actor famed for portraying James Bond in seven “007” films between 1973 and 1985, has died after a battle with cancer, according to his family. He was 89.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer,” Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian Moore announced.

“The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.”

Moore is also known for starring as Simon Templar in The Saint.

