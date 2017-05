NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Predators will have to wait a while longer for their Stanley Cup Final opponent.

The Penguins and Senators are headed to a Game 7.

The Penguins had a chance to clinch the Eastern Conference Final but the Senators were victorious on home ice winning 2-1.

Game 7 will be played Thursday in Pittsburgh.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final starts Monday at either Pittsburgh or Ottawa.