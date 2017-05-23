Patrols increase at Murfreesboro greenway after man exposes himself

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman on a greenway walking trail in Murfreesboro.

Now, some women are afraid to even go jogging or walking there, but others said they’re not going to let a flasher deter them from enjoying the beautiful trails.

The peaceful, serene scene is what attracts Leah Hamel to the General Bragg Trailhead.

“The nature and it’s really quiet,” Hamel told News 2.

But the wooded area has also attracted a flasher. The victim woman told police as she was jogging last week and saw a man hiding in the woods who exposed himself, not once, but twice.

That’s why Hamel is prepared.

“I always carry pepper spray, and I don’t keep it in the stroller. I keep it attached to my hand,” she said.

Even though the man bared it all, Hamel is not going to let that stop her from enjoying her run.

“If I heard of like anything more than a flasher, like violence or someone being attacked, I would probably stop running here,” she said.

Murfreesboro police have several officers dedicated to patrolling the city’s many parks and miles of greenway trials, but of course they can’t be everyplace at the same time.

“Our parks officers are on foot. They have bicycles. They have a Polaris that they use to navigate the greenway, and they have pickup trucks as well,” Officer Amy Norville told News 2.

Police are wondering what the man’s motives are.

“We never know what the outcome is going to be, what the person’s intent is,” Norville explained. “It could be just for the shock value or it could be to see if they can get away with it, or next time ramp their actions, actually try to touch someone or do something worse.”

Recent Middle Tennessee State University graduate Quametra Wilborn said she has noticed more officers on the greenway since the flasher incident, and she hopes that continues.

“It’s a nice place to get a breather; it’s just really sad you don’t feel safe to walk on this beautiful greenway in your own town,” Wilborn said.

Police recommend women walk in groups, carry pepper spray, and always be aware of your surroundings.

The same type of incident happened 11 months ago at the same trailhead. A woman reported a man exposing herself, and police beefed up their patrols then as well.