Nashville Bike Week says its planning Davidson County venue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Organizers for Nashville Bike Week signaled a move from Humphreys County to Davidson for the 10-day motorcycle event, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The event is still slated to take place September 14 to 24.

State health officials denied the event a mass gathering permit last week after citing various problems with the submitted application.

Among the state’s concerns were a lack of qualified medical professionals hired to staff the event, inadequate water for drinking and showers, and the lack of a signed lease agreement for the land being submitted for the event.

On the Nashville Bike Week Facebook page, the organizers promised the announcement of a new venue on Thursday, saying it will be 15 minutes from Nashville.

However, Tennessee Department of Health spokeswoman Shelley Walker said in an email, “I did confirm Mr. Axle has not submitted a new or revised mass gathering permit application with us.”

She continued, “He has told our staff he now plans to lease existing, permitted campgrounds and hold the music events at a separate venue. He also indicated he would limit the concerts to 15 hours per day, which would drop him below the threshold for having to qualify as a mass gathering. We reminded him all food vendors would still have to get either temporary food permits or be licensed as mobile units.”

Walker also said he is now proposing a location in Davidson County, “so he’ll be working with the Metro Public Health Department in regard to any necessary permits.”

RELATED: Nashville Bike Week organizer talks to News 2 for first time

News 2 then contacted the Metro Public Health Department. A spokesperson responded, saying, “I checked with our environmental health bureau and as of this morning they have not received a permit request from Mike Axel Leffingwell or anyone representing his organization.”

We also reached out for Nashville Bike Week’s attorney, Casey Long, for comment. As of this report, we are still waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile, the Humphreys County sheriff is warning consumers not to purchase tickets to the event because the organization is not legally allowed to sell them without a mass gathering permit.

Michael Leffingwell is wanted on outstanding warrants in multiple Tennessee counties as well as in Georgia and Missouri.

He has said he would turn himself in to face the outstanding warrants, but at the time of publication, he had not.

Click here to read more reports on Nashville Bike Week.