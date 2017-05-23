Hendersonville nurse faces more charges after drug investigation

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hendersonville nurse recently arrested on drug charges now faces more after further investigation.

Police said Sandra Jackson was charged Tuesday with two more counts of possession of a schedule IV drug for resale.

She was taken into custody on May 11 after officers responded to a disturbance call at her Candlewood Drive home. When police arrived, a number of people were seen running from the home, several of whom were juveniles.

Hendersonville police say some of the juveniles had drugs in their possession and were charged accordingly.

The investigation reportedly revealed Jackson was in possession of drugs and distributing them to the juveniles. A search warrant was executed and police say pills were found inside her home.

At that time, Jackson was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV drug.

Also arrested were Donzell Tyler, 20, on charges of public intoxication; Kelton Dickens, 18, on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor; and Aaron Tobitt, 19, on an outstanding warrant out of Sumner County.

According to a press release, multiple government agencies worked with the police department in the investigation, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Tactical Diversion Squad.

Anyone with information regarding this or other crime is encouraged to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (crimes) using keyword TIPHPD.