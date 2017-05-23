Funeral for longtime THP sergeant killed in motorcycle crash to be held Wednesday

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The funeral for a longtime Tennessee Highway Patrol sergeant will be held on Wednesday.

Sgt. Allan Brenneis died from his injuries sustained in an off-duty motorcycle crash last week.

“Words can’t express how I’m feeling,” tweeted Col. Tracy Trott. “Allen wasn’t just part of THP, he was family. This has created a void in our hearts that may never fill.”

Visitation for Brenneis will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hermitage Memorial Gardens and on Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. His funeral will immediately follow.

Sgt. Brenneis was a 28-year veteran of the THP and was a founding member of the department’s prestigious critical incident response team, which reconstructs complex accidents using CSI-type technology.