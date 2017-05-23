Cheatham County teen initially told she couldn’t go to prom was crowned queen

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Cheatham County teenager first told she couldn’t attend prom was actually crowned queen that night after that decision was reversed.

Ashley “Bugg” Hamblin, who uses a wheelchair and was homebound from Cheatham County Central High School for part of the school year, told News 2 she “had an amazing time.”

“It was beyond what I had imagined it to be. From dancing to taking silly pictures and then being totally shocked and completely humbled when it was announced that I was prom queen,” she continued.

Hamblin said it showed her that just because she was a homebound student this year, she still had all the support she needed from her “amazing peers.”

“Not only was it an honor to be crowned queen at our last high school dance, it was an honor to be able to attend the one night I’ve been dreaming of since freshmen year,” she added.

Hamblin also wanted to share a message of thankfulness to everyone who helped fight for her to be able to go to prom in the first place.

She wrote, “To my peers who have defended me, stood up for me, and ultimately voted for me to represent the whole student body as your prom queen, thank you for making it such an unforgettable night.”

She continued, “To the girls who went with me, thank you. The memories we made will stick with me forever. Thank you for making my first and last prom, one I cannot replace.”