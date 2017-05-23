Al Baker’s family finds relief in arrests in his murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The men accused of killing a Krispy Kreme delivery driver in December are scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment hearing Wednesday.

Savion Wilson and Daquan Fields were charged this week with the murder of Al Baker, 61, who had worked for the company for more than 30 years.

Baker’s family members, who have waited patiently nearly six months for a break in the case, are happy about the arrests.

His cousin, Victor Ward-Jones, said it brings a sigh of relief.

“Knowing that justice will be served, that the individuals that caused the pain and the heartache for our family is not out there doing it to someone else,” said Ward-Jones.

Baker’s mother, Ruby Ward, echoed that sentiment.

“I think about other mothers like me,” she said. “I hate to see anybody have to go through what I had to go through with my son being killed.”

“All around, he just… when you approached him he had a big smile,” Ward told News 2, saying when he first bought a house he wanted to move her closer so he could watch after her.

“And he really did that, too. He measured up to his word,” she added, saying her son would often thank her for raising him well and in the church.

“He was all-around good to everybody. He didn’t meet no strangers,” Ward said.

Both Wilson and Fields are scheduled to appear before Metro criminal court Judge J. Randall Wyatt at 9 a.m. Wednesday for an arraignment hearing.