After $120K raised, Gladeville family begins building park to honor late son

GLADEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A little boy’s legacy is living on through plans to build a park in a town without one.

We first reported on Raelee Parris back in March. He suffered from febrile seizures, passing away in 2015 at the age of three.

Raelee’s family has spent the past two years raising money in his name for a playground in Gladeville.

Since 2015, through countless fundraisers and donations, more than $120,000 has been raised. Now, a dusty lot in the middle of the community will soon transform.

Crews have been hard at work this week, beginning with laying the rock foundation.

Construction begins the week Raelee would have turned five years old. Once completed, the playground will be handicap accessible and sensory friendly.