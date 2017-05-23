3 Nashville shootings leave 3 dead and 1 injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people are dead after three different shootings in Nashville on Tuesday.

The first incident happened just after Midnight in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on Beasley Street in north Nashville.

According to Metro police, the victim was sleeping in his vehicle when someone tried to rob him and shot him in the leg. Police said he should recover and be OK.

The second incident happened about an hour later on South 8th Street in east Nashville.

Metro police said two men were shot and killed. One of those victims died at the scene. The other victim died while being transported to the hospital.

Police said they are looking for a white four door sedan that could have been involved in the shooting.

The third shooting, also fatal, happened at 1:30 a.m. on 25th Avenue North.

According to police, one man was shot in the chest and died. No other information has been released.

If you have any information that could help police in solving these crimes contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.