Teen killed in East Nashville to honored by college she hoped to attend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen murder victim killed earlier this year will be honored by the university that she hoped to one day attend.

Vastoria Lucas, known as Sherell, was shot and killed in March at the James Cayce Homes housing development.

Her family said the Stratford High School senior wanted to play basketball for Trevecca Nazarene University.

On Wednesday, the college’s women’s basketball coach will present Lucas’ family with a jersey in her memory.

She’ll also be made an honorary member of the team next season.

A 28-year-old man has since been taken into custody for Lucas’ shooting death.