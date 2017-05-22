Predators looking to clinch series on home ice Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the first time in Nashville Predators history a major NHL trophy will be in Bridgestone Arena.

The Clarence S. Campbell Bowl, awarded to the NHL’s Western Conference champions, could be handed out Monday night.

The Predators took a 3-2 series lead against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night when they won 3-1. Rookie Pontus Aberg scored the game-winning goal.

Unless Mike Fisher and Craig Smith are healthy enough to play, the team will likely have the same lineup.

Rookie Freddie Gaudreau played his first ever NHL playoff game on Saturday after Ryan Johansen and Fisher were both out with injuries. Johansen is out for the remainder of the playoffs. Fisher’s status is uncertain.

The Ducks will also be without two of their top scores. Rickard Rickell and Patrick Eaves did not make the trip to Nashville and will miss game six. The Ducks goalie, John Gibson, left Saturday’s game early. Anaheim has not said if he will start the Monday night.

Should Nashville win, it will advance to the Stanley Cup Final to meet either the Pittsburgh Penguins or the Ottawa Senators. The Penguins lead that series 3-2.

If Anaheim takes game six, both teams will fly back to California for game seven on Wednesday. The Predators beat the Ducks in game seven of the first round last season.

Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m. Monday.