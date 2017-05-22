Police searching for men involved in adult entertainment store theft

OAK GROVE, Ky. (WKRN) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men who stole from an adult entertainment store in Oak Grove earlier this month.

The incident happened May 18 at the Toy Box on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

According to police, the two men walked into the business, took money from the tip jar and left without any employees noticing.

The men then apparently returned and took two Gas Mask Bongs off the wall.

As the men tried to leave, an employee took the masks back, and when she tried to take a picture of their getaway car, police said one of the suspects smacked her.

One suspect is described as a black male with a thin build and dark skin. He was wearing dark pants, a white tank top and a dark-colored hat. This suspect used a military identification card.

The second suspect is a Hispanic male with a thin build and a medium complexion. He was wearing pants with a soccer jersey, black hair and had a thin beard and a mustache.

Investigators have reason to believe both men were born in 1997.

The suspects are believed to have left the scene in a red Pontiac Grand Prix.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Grove Police Department at (270) 439-4602.