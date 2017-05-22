Police looking for hit-and-run driver that struck bicyclist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A person on a bicycle was hit by a car in the Priest Lake Area.

According to police the person was hit just after 2 a.m. Monday on Smith Springs Road near Ned Shelton Road.

Smith Springs Road is shut down in that area while police investigate.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

The vehicle that hit the cyclist left the scene.

Police did not say how long the road would be closed, but a good alternate for that area is Nashboro Boulevard.

If you have any information you should call Metro Police or Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.