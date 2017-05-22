Nurses plan prom for hospitalized high schooler in just 24 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nurses at a Nashville hospital helped make one teen’s dream come true after planning a special prom for her in just 24 hours.

“I was pretty upset when I got admitted to the hospital and they were like, ‘You are going to be here until whenever,’” Caroline Reynolds told News 2.

While it was uncertain how long she would be at the children’s hospital at TriStar Centennial Medical Center, Caroline knew she might have to miss out on her school’s prom.

“She was so sick and she wanted to go, so we got the tickets and she thought she was going to be able to make it and she just couldn’t, so we came back,” her mother Dana Reynolds said.

While she couldn’t attend her high school’s prom, some very special nurses quickly put a plan into action.

“I found out that she was not going to be able to go and missing your prom is really hard when you are in high school because it is one of the main things you look forward to,” nurse Cecilia Anderson said.

In just 24 hours, nurses worked together to plan a prom for Caroline.

“We just tried to do everything we could to make it be special for her since she had to be here. We didn’t want her to remember her prom, her junior year, to be stuck in a hospital bed with no friends, no dress and no memories,” nurse Rachel Searfoss said.

“There was balloons and snacks and glitter and a selfie station,” the high schooler told News 2. “I will definitely remember this for a long time, or probably forever.”

The nurses said the best part of caring for their young patients is seeing them get better with a big smile on their face.