Nashville Predators one win away from making history–again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been a long road for the Nashville Predators in their quest for the Stanley Cup—from Chicago, to St. Louis, to Anaheim.

This is the first time they have advanced to the Western Conference Final, and tonight they’re a win away from their first-ever Stanley Cup Final.

The buildup has been amazing, with each hit, goal, exhilarating victory and heartbreaking defeat adding to the understanding of just how difficult it is to win this trophy.

This series has not been so much about skill as it has survival. The Ducks push the rules to the limit and dare officials to call penalties.

“I think St. Louis was heavy, but this was a different way. I think it’s a lot because their star guys are big, they like to hit, they like to fore-check. They like to be hard on us. So, obviously it’s been a lot of physicality in the series,” said defenseman Mattias Ekholm.

The Preds head into the game Monday night with a 3-2 series lead over the Ducks.

“Every closeout game is a big game. You want to, obviously, end the series and you can’t deny it. It’s a big game. If you win this game, you are going to play for a Stanley Cup, and we all know that. But, at the same time, we are just looking towards one game and we want to win that one game,” said Roman Josi.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. right here in Smashville.