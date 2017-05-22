Nashville man charged with murder from 2016

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been arrested for a murder that happened in December of 2016.

According to a Davidson County Criminal Court sealed indictment, 22-year-old Savion Wilson has been charged with a homicide that occurred on December 4.

The victim’s name is not mentioned in the report, but a Krispy Kreme driver named Al Baker was shot and killed outside a Mapco on that same day. His murder has remained unsolved.

Baker was shot and killed at the gas station on Donelson Pike while he was sitting in his delivery truck. He was shot by a gunman that had just gone inside the store and robbed it.