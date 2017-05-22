WATCH: Jury reaches verdict Nikki Burgess murder case

The jury has reached a verdict in Nikki Burgess’ murder case. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The jury in Caleb Cannon’s murder trial began deliberating Monday afternoon after both the defense and prosecution presented their closing arguments.

Cannon is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his child’s mother, Nikki Burgess, who disappeared in May 2014. Her body has yet to be found.

The judge presiding over the case charged the jury just before 2 p.m. They can take as long as they want to deliberate and will resume Tuesday morning if they don’t reach a decision by 5 p.m.

During closing arguments, the prosecution focused on how they know Cannon killed the mother of his child, Nikki Burgess.

“You know that the defendant killed Ms. Burgess because of [his son’s testimony of] unusual events that afternoon and night of her death,” the prosecution said.

“First of all, the defendant was late to pick him up, which he testified had never happened before. He was so late that he was the last child left at school, and he had actually fallen asleep in the principal’s office. He told you the defendant took him back to Ms. Burgess’ house and they proceeded to go back into the house and hover for over five hours,” the prosecution continued.

The defense focused on what they saw as weak points in witness testimony that did not prove guilt.

“These witnesses don’t match about key things,” said attorney Jim Todd.

“[Cannon’s son] comes into this court, very difficult for everybody; he hasn’t seen his dad in three years. He says it was unusual to go back to the house. They want you to think it was unheard of, but young Cannon said himself sometimes after school we go to the mall, we go here, we go there, it’s Memorial Day weekend, let the kids play outside,” Todd continued.

