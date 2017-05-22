If Preds win and don’t touch Western Conference trophy, here’s why

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators could make history once again Monday night if they win against the Anaheim Ducks.

The team would move on to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time.

They hockey world is full of rituals and superstitions—we’ve even developed some here in Smashville with the chanting of the fans and throwing a catfish on the ice—and Monday night, we’ve got a chance to see one.

If the Predators win, they will be Western Conference champions and awarded the conference championship trophy.

But in the past, the Campbell Bowl has been a trophy teams have avoided not just celebrating but even touching.

If the Preds do get that trophy and it sits on the ice without a single player hoisting it up in the air, giving it a kiss, or coming near it to touch it, that’s why. It’s tradition.

“Well, I don’t know! A few years ago Sidney Crosby did touch the conference championship trophy and they did win the Stanley Cup,” said Pete Weber. “So has the superstition somewhat been broken? I don’t know. I want to see how these guys react to it, and there might be so much enthusiasm. It might be difficult to be that disciplined.”

Weber is right. Teams have touched the trophy and gone on to win the Stanley Cup, so if someone does raise it in the air to celebrate, don’t panic.

History says they can touch it and still win. And just knowing it’s in the building is very, very special.