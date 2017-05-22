Funeral held for man killed in hookah bar’s parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Eight days after a 27-year-old man was killed behind an Inglewood hookah bar, friends and family gathered to say goodbye

Motorcyclists met at the Exxon gas station on Shelby Avenue to escort Nigel Phill’s family to his wake.

Phill was killed after shots were fired during the early morning hours of May 14 in Cloud IX’s parking lot.

No arrests have been made in the case. Police released surveillance video and have identified a man they want to talk to for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

MORE: Friends remember man shot outside hookah bar as funny, outgoing