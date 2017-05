NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A home caught fire in Madison late Sunday night.

According to the Nashville Fire Department there was heavy smoke at the residence on Manzano Road when crews arrived.

A family of five lived at the home and got out safely. A family member said they tried to put out the fire themselves, but were unsuccessful.

The fire started near the water heater, but the fire department has not released an official cause.