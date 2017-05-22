East Nashville woman carjacked; Case linked to Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An East Nashville woman was carjacked last weekend, and then she found out her case is linked to another.

Hilary Beamon had just gotten home Saturday afternoon from graduate school in the pouring rain.

“I didn’t get out of my car immediately,” she told News 2. “I wanted to wait until the rain died.”

She said she then saw a white Toyota Yaris speed past her. It stopped and pulled over. Then the passenger started running toward her.

“I thought it was a delivery driver running to get out from the rain,” Beamon said. “I didn’t even think about it until he opened my door.

She said he pointed a gun at her and told her to get out. They briefly struggled over her phone.

“I knew I needed my phone,” said Beamon.

Metro police say if you are ever confronted with a person and a gun, give them what they want. Items can be replaced; people can’t.

However, it allowed Beamon to call 911. When Metro police responded, they told her the Toyota Yaris she saw had been stolen earlier that day in Madison.

It was linked to a 15-year-old suspect.

“I have questions like why are you doing this? Do you not have anything better to do with your time? What makes you think this is OK? Why do you need this car at fifteen?”

The car that was stolen was a 2016 silver Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. The license plate is 6D5-0J8. It also has a Lipscomb parking pass sticker on the back window.

If you have information that leads to the suspect, you could get a reward. Call CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.