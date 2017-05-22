CrimeTracker: Middle Tennessee’s Most Wanted – May 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to track the most wanted suspects across Middle Tennessee.
The News 2 CrimeTracker: Most Wanted Marathon begins at 4 a.m. Monday and will continue through News 2 at 10 p.m.
Each newscast will feature men or women wanted for various crimes across the region. You can watch News 2 on air or at wkrn.com/live.
This story will be updated throughout the day as each fugitive airs on TV.
If you recognize anyone, be sure to check a list of phone numbers you can call at the bottom of this story.
Johnanthan Armstong – A.K.A Tru 60
Wanted by Metro Nashville Police
Accused of aggravated assault, being a felon in possession of a handgun and violating probation
If you have any information on these wanted suspects, check the list below for phone numbers to call Crime Stoppers or local authorities. In some cases, a reward is being offered.
Davidson County
Crime Stoppers: 615-742-7463
Metro police: 615-862-8600
Domestic Violence Division: 615-880-3000
Williamson County
Crime Stoppers: 615-794-4000
Brentwood police: 615-371-0160
Franklin police: 615-794-2513
Rutherford County
Murfreesboro Crime Stoppers: 615-893-7867
Murfreesboro police: 615-893-1311
Sheriff’s Office: 615-898-7770
Smyrna Police Department: 615-459-6644
Sumner County
Hendersonville Crime Stoppers: 615-573-5400
Hendersonville Police Department: 615-822-1111
Dickson County
Sheriff’s Office: 615-740-4862
Dickson police: 615-441-9555
Maury County
Sheriff’s Department: 931-380-5733
Crime Stoppers: 931-381-4900
Humphreys County
Sheriff’s Office: 931-296-2301
McEwen Police Department: 931-582-6922
Kentucky
Hopkinsville-Christian County Crime Stoppers: 270-887-8477
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation: 1-800-TBI-FIND