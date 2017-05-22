Community involvement key to cutting North Nashville crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police say community involvement is the key to cutting crime in places such as North Nashville.

According to Metro police, more than 30 people have been shot in its North Precinct so far this year, which is an 82 percent increase from the same period in 2016.

North Precinct’s commander said the increase is due in part to a 10 percent reduction in crime in 2016.

“This year we have higher numbers as far as violent crime goes,” Commander Terrance Graves said. “However, we were much lower last year in violent crimes.”

According to Metro police’s gunshot victims report, as of May 13, 31 people have been shot in North Precinct. At this same time in 2016, there were 17 gunshot victims in the same area.

The report sourced its information from incident reports and does not include suicides, suicide attempts or accidental shootings.

“We do have predictive analysis that will tell us exactly where a crime may occur, for example what zone, what time of day, what day of the week.” Commander Graves said. “But the best information we can get is direct information from someone who knows about criminal activity.”

Commander Graves uses various resources like extra patrols, flex officers, undercover operations and cooperative investigations with other MNPD precincts and divisions.

The commander said tips from the public can be invaluable because they often know about criminal activity well before the police may know.

For example, a tip from someone led to the arrest of 42-year-old Danny Lunsford who was arrested on drug and gun charges.

“It is very important for us to have community interaction and citizen input about what we are doing in the area,” Commander Graves said. “One of the most helpful things we can get is citizens to call us and tell us about the violent people we have in this precinct.”

Precinct officers also spend a great deal of time working in the community at community events and encouraging the public to call them when they see things happening.

“Whether it’s youth outreach, or mentoring children in the area, we do as much as our budget allows,” he said. “We do a lot through Big Brothers Big Sisters.”

Commander Graves also encourages people to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME if they have information about a crime. Callers can remain anonymous.