19-year-old inmate charged in 2015 East Nashville shooting death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say they charged a current inmate with second-degree murder in a shooting death from December 2015.

Jontarius Sanders, 19, is accused of firing at Montez Parrish, 21, on Levy Lane in East Nashville after an argument about a woman.

Police say Parrish went to a home and reportedly argued with and threatened his ex-girlfriend and mother of her child.

She ran from the house and shots were fired moments later. Parrish died after making it back to his car and into the roadway.

An investigation reportedly led to Sanders as the shooter. The exact circumstances weren’t immediately known.

Sanders has been in jail since his arrest in April for misdemeanor failure to appear. On top of being handed charges in Parrish’s murder on Monday, he was also indicted by a grand jury on 5 counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

In that case, Sanders is accused of holding up the Piggly Wiggly on Robinson Road in June 2015.