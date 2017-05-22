18-year-old accidentally shot self in foot in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police now say an 18-year-old who suffered a gunshot injury to his foot accidentally shot himself in Murfreesboro not too far from Middle Tennessee State University.

It happened at University Gables on South Rutherford Boulevard just after midnight.

According to a police report, the victim initially said he was at a party at the apartment complex when shots were fired while he was by the basketball court and that he was struck in the foot when he began to run.

He was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford with minor injuries and police later determined it was an accidental shooting.

The investigation is continuing. It is unknown if the teen will face charges for filling a false report.

Police recently stepped up patrols at apartment complexes near MTSU after multiple shootings.