Woman found dead in Sumner County creek

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – Heavy rain in Sumner County may have caused the bank of a creek to give way on Saturday afternoon leading to the death of a woman in her own backyard.

Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford told News 2 that Sandra Lamberth, 55, went outside of her home along Fowler Ford Road to empty a vacuum cleaner bag and when she didn’t return, her family became worried.

Lamberth was eventually found dead in a creek in her backyard.

Sheriff Weatherford said the death appeared to be accidental but the investigation will continue.

No additional information was immediately released.