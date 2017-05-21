Suspects lead Mt. Juliet police on 2 chases, ditch guns in yard

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Possible theft and drug suspects led Mt. Juliet police on two chases Sunday afternoon and evening with one jumping from a car during a chase.

It all began at the Academy sports store on North Mt. Juliet Road sometime before 3 p.m. when officers were investigating the use of fraudulent cards and illegal drug use.

At least two suspects reportedly fled in a car before one bailed on Fescue Drive. That person was injured, treated, and released from a nearby hospital. Police say he is in the process of being booked, but neither his name nor charges were released.

The driver of the car reportedly continued on to Interstate 40 West, heading toward Nashville. Officers then discontinued their chase.

Hours later around 6 p.m. police say someone called authorities after finding two handguns in their yard near Fescue Drive. Officers responded to collect guns and left the scene.

Less than an hour later around 6:50 p.m., someone else who lives nearby called police to report suspicious people looking through yards.

Thinking that these were the earlier suspects back looking for the guns, officers immediately responded. When they arrived, officers found the suspect vehicle and got in pursuit once again.

The chase led to I-40 West and was terminated near Briley Parkway due to high speeds.

The investigation is ongoing. Mt. Juliet police have yet to release further details.