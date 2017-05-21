Summer Weather Safety Day: How to keep your family safe this season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Severe weather can strike at any time. That’s why our StormTrackers are working to keep your family safe for our Summer Weather Safety Day.

From a one-of-a-kind tornado shelter program, to flash flooding dangers, and taking lightning safety precautions, we’re making sure everyone in your family is prepared for a weather emergency.

We’ll also have stories on how to stay safe during some of your favorite summer activities–spending the day in the sun and taking out a boat on the lake.

Be sure to watch our Summer Weather Safety Day stories all day Wednesday, in every newscast, beginning at 4 a.m. through News 2 at 10.