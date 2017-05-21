Reward offered after nearly 40 firearms stolen from La Vergne gun store

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Bureau of Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating after at least 39 guns were stolen from a La Vergne gun store Saturday.

The guns were taken from Specialty Arms on Old Nashville Highway, according to La Vergne police.

Agents with the ATF are conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered by the ATF in conjunction with the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS or La Vergne police at 615-793-7744.