Predators update medical condition of Ryan Johansen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Thursday night, the Nashville Predators lost center Ryan Johansen for the remainder of the playoffs after he had “emergency” surgery on his left thigh.

Not a lot was known about the injury. People wondered not only how it happened but when and why the surgery was an “emergency” if he was able to complete the game.

On Sunday afternoon, Predators General Manager David Poile put out the following statement to clear up some of the questions around the young star:

On Thursday, May 25, Ryan Johansen was treated for an acute compartment syndrome of the left thigh. Rapid diagnosis and treatment are critical to prevent complications. His symptoms developed shortly after the end of Game Four in Nashville, and as they progressed, he was diagnosed, transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and had surgery performed by head team physician Dr. Jed Kuhn within two hours of his diagnosis. As a result, he had no permanent injury to his muscle, nerves or blood vessels and we expect a full and complete recovery. The Predators would like to thank Vanderbilt Life Flight Paramedics, the VUMC Emergency Department, Operating Room Nurses, and Anesthesiologists for their expedient and excellent care.

Johansen is expected to recover within three months.