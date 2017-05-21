Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, May 21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The parking lots at Nissan Stadium are going to be full today, not for a football game but for an auto show!

The Good Guys Auto Show starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

Unfortunately though it’s going to be a rainy Sunday so I have few suggestions of fun things you can do inside!

Visit the Adventure Science Center today. If you aren’t a member, tickets range from $10 to $20 depending on what you want to do. Maybe catch a show at the planetarium?

Or try a trampoline park with the kids? There are multiple locations depending on where you live. from Skyzone to Jumpstreet and Pump It Up. There are locations in Nashville, Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro, Antioch, Madison and Brentwood.

The Escape Game in Nashville is always a good rainy day activity and there is also a Murfreesboro location, which I have heard rave reviews about.

If all else fails, snuggle up with a good book or movie today and stay dry and stay safe!