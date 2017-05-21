Nashville makes Great Strides for cystic fibrosis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The people of Nashville got together Sunday for the Great Strides walk for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease that causes lung infections and limits a person’s ability to breathe.

The event, held at Bicentennial Mall State Park, raised money to help researchers learn more about treating the disease.

“This is our largest event for the Nashville office and it’s also our national event,” said Brian Nock, Executive Director of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation-Tennessee.

Nock also stated, “This year we will raise over $42 million with our Great Strides event and it is a way for our families to get together and just have a voice,”

Hundreds of people in Middle Tennessee have been diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

You’ll find out how one doctor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center is making a big difference in how cystic fibrosis is diagnosed and treated – on News 2 at 10.