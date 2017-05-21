Man dies after being shot multiple times in south Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed when he was shot multiple times in south Nashville early Sunday morning.

Metro police reported the victim was found shot inside a vehicle on Murfreesboro Pike near East Thompson Lane around 12:30 a.m.

The victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Metro police said witnesses reported seeing three men in a white or silver Honda Civic fleeing the scene.

Multiple vehicles in the parking lot were also struck by gunfire.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.