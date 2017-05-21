Man, 2 teens charged in fatal shooting at Murfreesboro apartments

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – One adult and two teenagers have been arrested for the shooting death of an 18-year-old at a Murfreesboro apartment complex earlier this month.

Murfreesboro police reported Jeremy Noah Soto-Morales and two 17-year-olds have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kendrick Love on May 16.

The three suspects reportedly tried to rob Love, which led to an altercation where he was shot outside the Gateway Apartments around 7:45 p.m., according to police.

Love was shot in the torso and taken to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Morales is being held at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department while the teens have been booked into the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.

A GoFundMe was set up to help Love’s with funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

Murfreesboro police said it is the second homicide in 2017.

No additional information was immediately released.