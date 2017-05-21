Golfers tee off in Kingston Springs for a good cause

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) – Golfers from across the country have teed off for a good cause this weekend!

It was all part of The Vinny Invitational held at Kingston Springs and hosted by Vince Gill.

Gill shared the reason why he thinks the golf tournament has been so successful for 25 years:

“Yeah, it’s been amazing. I can’t believe it’s been 25 years. That’s the astounding part and the shelf life of a tournament like this is not that long – as you know. It’s a great tribute to a lot of great people that volunteer, and a lot of great people that continue to come back.”

Golfer Will Brooks expressed that The Vinny Invitational means “everything” to him. He went onward to say the following:

“Without (the Vinny Invitational) I don’t know if I’d get a chance to play college golf. So that’s been everything. Going on that tour with the guys has just helped tremendously.”

The Vinny Invitational raises money for youth development organizations and junior golf programs which, over the event’s history, has raised more than $7.5 million.