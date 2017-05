NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was injured when their car crashed into a utility pole on Franklin Pike Sunday morning.

It happened near Tyne Boulevard around 9 a.m.

The number of people inside the car and the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Crews with the Nashville Electric Service are working to repair the pole.

Franklin Pike is down to one lane in each direction near the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.