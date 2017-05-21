Bold burglary caught on tape at South Nashville car lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville business owner has a bizarre story after a man broke in to his shop, stole a car, and crashed it–and it was all caught on camera.

It was a bold burglar, breaking into a business with eight live cameras. The only step the suspect took to conceal the crime was to wear gloves, but those gloves happened to be fingerless.

Employees at Blue Car on Nolensville Pike are just glad no one was hurt and they’re already back open.

The crime took place Sunday morning at 5:30 a.m. The burglar first tries squatting down and prying the door open. But when that doesn’t work, he picks up a ceramic flower pot and throws it through the glass door.

Once inside, surveillance shows the suspect open several drawers before finding a set of keys to a white Nissan truck. You can see him backing it up, hit another car, and take off.

An employee told News 2 he didn’t get very far. The suspect reportedly crashed and totaled the truck on the Interstate 65 South ramp at Harding Place.

